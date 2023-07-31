Carteret County Sheriff’s Office hosting internet safety presentation

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Today the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will begin a series of presentations discussing the potential dangers of the internet when it comes to children.

Crimes against children like grooming, and sexual exploitation are on the rise and will be a topic of discussion.

The presentation will be geared toward parents with children of all ages who use electronic devices to access the internet.

Today’s presentation will take place at the Newport Town Hall at 7 P.M.

