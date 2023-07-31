Advertise With Us
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office hosting internet safety presentation

(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Today the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will begin a series of presentations discussing the potential dangers of the internet when it comes to children.

Crimes against children like grooming, and sexual exploitation are on the rise and will be a topic of discussion.

The presentation will be geared toward parents with children of all ages who use electronic devices to access the internet.

Today’s presentation will take place at the Newport Town Hall at 7 P.M.

