Authorities say a gun and drugs found in Kinston home

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man after finding narcotics and a firearm during a search.

The Kinston Police Department says their Violent Crime Action Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office’s SCARR Unit searched 206 Heard Street and found a firearm and narcotics.

Kinston Police Department shared this photo along with the charges they are pressing against Calvin Holloway's. (Kinston Police Department)

They say Calvin Holloway was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County jail for the possession with intent / sell oxycodone, possession with intent/ sell within 1,000 feet of a park, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WITN has requested more information about the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.