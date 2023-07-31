Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Authorities say a gun and drugs found in Kinston home

Calvin Holloway
Calvin Holloway(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man after finding narcotics and a firearm during a search.

The Kinston Police Department says their Violent Crime Action Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office’s SCARR Unit searched 206 Heard Street and found a firearm and narcotics.

Kinston Police Department shared this photo along with the charges they are pressing against...
Kinston Police Department shared this photo along with the charges they are pressing against Calvin Holloway's.(Kinston Police Department)

They say Calvin Holloway was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County jail for the possession with intent / sell oxycodone, possession with intent/ sell within 1,000 feet of a park, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WITN has requested more information about the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Meishia Williams
La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child
New Bern Police investigate the death of a woman
New Bern Police conduct death investigation
One man dead after early morning hit and run
One person dead following hit and run in Bertie County
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County man arrested for alleged sex crimes
Rocky Mount Police
One man arrested in Rocky Mount teen shooting

Latest News

Police ask for help identifying suspect
Kinston police ask for help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit money
Christopher Mejia and Alyssa Nelson
Carteret County residents charged with murder in overdose death
Randy Spain
Pitt County man charged with obtaining property by false pretense
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office hosting internet safety presentation
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office hosting internet safety presentation