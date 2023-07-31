Authorities say a gun and drugs found in Kinston home
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man after finding narcotics and a firearm during a search.
The Kinston Police Department says their Violent Crime Action Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office’s SCARR Unit searched 206 Heard Street and found a firearm and narcotics.
They say Calvin Holloway was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County jail for the possession with intent / sell oxycodone, possession with intent/ sell within 1,000 feet of a park, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WITN has requested more information about the case.
