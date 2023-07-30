Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cool front approaches tonight; Isolated storms Monday; Drier conditions midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Low pressure off our coast this afternoon managed to keep most spots along the coast rather mild. As for inland locations, temperatures were able to warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A front passage to our north will dive through the area, resulting in a remarkable change to humidity levels and air temperatures over the next few days.

A rather moist low-level airmass should be in place ahead of the front across parts of the coast Monday afternoon. Thunderstorms that form across this region through the day may produce isolated damaging winds. With light shear aiding, a mix of quick developing and loosely organized storms may develop. Any storms during the day will fizzle out quickly once the sun begins to set.

Towards the middle of the week, we will have a drier airmass across the region, ushering in cooler temps at night and warm temperatures during the day. Rain chances will be slim to zero.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical disturbances. The disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. A second disturbance is located off our coast. This area will have a 30% chance of developing over the next few days. We’ll watch this disturbance but all signs point to this curving out to sea far off the U.S. coast.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.