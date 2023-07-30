Advertise With Us
Onslow County man arrested for alleged sex crimes

Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Davidson County Sheriff's Office(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man was arrested for exploiting a child, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say detectives met with someone on July 25th who reported a person who had files that depicted sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old in Davidson County.

The person detectives met with gave an Apple iPad to detectives that belonged to Justin Hull, 41, of Onslow County that allegedly had evidence.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives searched the iPad and were able to locate the files, particularly the minor participating in sexual acts alone while on a video call with Hull.

During the search, officials found that Hull screen recorded the minor as well as encouraged and directed the minor to engage in sexual acts.

Officials say Hull, the victim, and the family know each other. Detectives say they are currently working with the family to provide resources.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office found additional evidence at Hull’s Onslow County home.

Hull was arrested and brought back to Davidson County. Officials say he is facing 7 counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond. Hull is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on August 24th.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact Sergeant M. Hurd or Detective J. Allen at (336) 242-2123.

