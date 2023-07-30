One man arrested in Rocky Mount teen shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - One man in Rocky Mount has been arrested in a shooting Saturday night that left a 17-year-old in serious condition, according to Rocky Mount Police.

Keonte Stallings, 30, was arrested and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Rocky Mount Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Burton Street at 8:24 p.m. to the teen that was shot. The investigation found that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Burton Street.

Detectives and crime scene investigators with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to assist with the investigation. The teen is currently at ECU Health in Greenville, NC in serious condition.

Stallings received a $100,000 secured bond and is in the Nash County Jail.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

