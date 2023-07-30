New Bern Police conduct death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating the death of a woman Saturday afternoon in New Bern.

Police were called to the area of the 700 block of West B Street at approximately 1:38 p.m., where the found a woman who Emergency Medical Services personnel say was dead.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing because her family has not yet been located and notified. Her identity will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411, or Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633- 5141.

More information can be found on the New Bern Police Department’s website. For additional information, police say to contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.

