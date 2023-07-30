Advertise With Us
National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic for possible development

Odds of developing into the next named storm are increasing
Tropical outlook of a tropical wave moving into the Central Atlantic
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 8:00 PM, the National Hurricane Center is monitor a tropical wave, located approximately 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early part of next week. The disturbance is expected to move northwestward at about 15 mph during the next day or so, and then turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late Monday or Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a strong tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Antilles. That area has a 70% chance of development over the 3-7 days as it moves westward into the Caribbean Sea this week. If it develops over the next few days, the next name on the list is Emily

