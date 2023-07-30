Advertise With Us
Mount Olive under boil water advisory until repairs are finished

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Mount Olive including areas like Smiths Chapel and County Club will not have water until a repair is finished in front of Roberts Machine Shop, according to the Mount Olive’s Utilities Director, Jeremy King.

The water will be completely cut off, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night. The repairs are hoped to be finished by 5 a.m. Monday morning or sooner.

King says the repairs needed are due to not having proper valves in place for isolation.

In a Facebook post shared by the Mount Olive Fire Department, King says, “I really hate we have to do this, this way but I have no other way to do it. When that 12 inch line was laid back in the 60s, Breazeale Ave. was only 2 lane and over the years it became 4 lane with a turn lane put in as well. In that process they paved over any valves that might would have been a help in isolating this issue.”

There will be a boil water advisory set in place until the sample results come back Tuesday.

Anyone will questions is asked to contact Mount Olive’s Utilities Director, Jeremy King.

