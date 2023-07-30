Mount Olive under boil water advisory until repairs are finished

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Mount Olive including areas like Smiths Chapel and County Club will not have water until a repair is finished in front of Roberts Machine Shop, according to the Mount Olive’s Utilities Director, Jeremy King.

The water will be completely cut off, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night. The repairs are hoped to be finished by 5 a.m. Monday morning or sooner.

King says the repairs needed are due to not having proper valves in place for isolation.

In a Facebook post shared by the Mount Olive Fire Department, King says, “I really hate we have to do this, this way but I have no other way to do it. When that 12 inch line was laid back in the 60s, Breazeale Ave. was only 2 lane and over the years it became 4 lane with a turn lane put in as well. In that process they paved over any valves that might would have been a help in isolating this issue.”

There will be a boil water advisory set in place until the sample results come back Tuesday.

Anyone will questions is asked to contact Mount Olive’s Utilities Director, Jeremy King.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.