La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child

Ta’Meishia Williams
Ta’Meishia Williams((Lenoir County S.O))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange woman was arrested for the murder of her 6-day-old infant last year, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Ta’Meishia Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

On Jan. 23, 2022, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Fire Tower Road in La Grange because of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was later pronounced dead at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

An autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Williams has been charged with murder and is in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

