Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers stick around today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure will push showers and storms over the coast today as it heads out into the Atlantic. The increased cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit cooler across the board with inland areas peaking in the upper 80s and coastal communities reaching the mid 80s. Winds will blow predominantly out of the north today, however morning winds will be more northwesterly while afternoon and evening breezes will come in out of the northeast. Wind speeds will be stronger along the coast, reaching 10 to 20 mph.

Spotty showers and storms will remain in the forecast as a frontal boundary sits near our coast to start the week. These drops will keep patchy cloud cover over the region, maintaining the cooler than average highs through most of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s from Monday through Thursday. Overnight lows will even dip into the mid to upper 60s, which will lower the humidity throughout the area. Rain chances will increase as another frontal system approaches the East by Friday and Saturday.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching one tropical disturbance. The disturbance is currently in the south central Atlantic and has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. We’ll watch this disturbance but all signs point to this curving back out to sea far off the U.S. coast.

