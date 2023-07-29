Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild Tonight; Not as Hot Sunday

A cool front moving tonight and Sunday afternoon may trigger a few storms. Milder weather expected behind the front
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Increasing clouds and moisture this afternoon managed to limit daily highs into the 90s. Despite the cloud cover, some peak heating this afternoon allowed for several heat index values to reach the mid to upper 100s. Therefore, a Heat Advisory continues for most of the viewing area until 7:00 pm tonight

Besides a few showers here or there, rain chances stay low through tonight. A few storms this evening may attempt to travel in from Virginia, so I will keep an eye on this. Any small disturbance that generates along the front Sunday afternoon, will boost rain chances across the region. As of now, the overall rain coverage projections for Sunday, appears isolated to widely scattered. Front may stall just to our south for Monday and Tuesday with some lingering showers hanging around.

By the middle of the week, rain chances drop and humidity might too! The newest data brings in a very pleasant round of dry air to where we may not feel the humidity for a day or two. Highs will come out of the 90s much of next week with upper 80s Monday through Thursday with lows dipping into the 60s.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS: Be sure to limit your time outdoors during peak heating (10 AM to 6 PM). If you have to conduct strenuous activities, please do so in the early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and head indoors if you begin to experience any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is currently watching one tropical disturbance. The disturbance is currently in the south central Atlantic and has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. We’ll watch this disturbance but all signs point to this curving back out to sea far off the U.S. coast.

