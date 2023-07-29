One person dead following hit and run in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on a two-lane highway early this morning in Bertie County, according to the Highway Patrol.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper, round 5 a.m., state troopers received a call that a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 305, just outside of Aulander.

The victim was identified as, Emmanuel Foreman, 28, of Aulander. WITN is told Foreman was walking on the road at the time of being hit.

Troopers say he was most likely with his friends earlier and was headed home when he was hit.

Troopers also say there are no leads surrounding the vehicle who hit Foreman at this time.

Any tips or information regarding the accident should be sent to Ahoskie’s Highway Patrol Office at 252-332-6800.

