Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another roaster Saturday; A few storms coming Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One more roaster on tap Saturday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover and a few showers along the Crystal Coast that could keep temperatures down for some over the southern coastal counties. Even with the cloud cover, we’re expecting heat indices to be near 100°F. Sunnier spots further inland will likely still meet heat advisory criteria as the heat index reaches 105°F. Highs will dip a touch to the 90s on Sunday with the “feels like” temp likely peaking near 100° for all areas. Although it will still be plenty hot, heat advisories are looking unlikely on Sunday.

Besides a few showers here or there, rain chances stay low through Saturday. We’ll have to watch for a few leftover storms out of Virginia to move in Saturday night. Better rain chances come on Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as a cold front works its way through. Front may stall just to our south for Monday and Tuesday with some lingering showers hanging around. By the middle of the week, rain chances drop and humidity might too! The newest data brings in a very pleasant round of dry air to where we may not feel the humidity for a day or two. Highs will come out of the 90s much of next week with upper 80s Monday through Thursday with lows dipping into the 60s.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS : Be sure to limit your time outdoors during peak heating (10 AM to 6 PM). If you have to conduct strenuous activities, please do so in the early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and head indoors if you begin to experience any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center is currently watching one tropical disturbance. The disturbance is currently in the south central Atlantic and has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. We’ll watch this disturbance but all signs point to this curving back out to sea far off the U.S. coast.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.