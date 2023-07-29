Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday stays toasty with more triple digit “feels like” temps

Heat Advisories Continue Saturday as the heat index ranges between 102°-107°F
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to heat. Highs reach the mid-90s and the heat index reaches 105-110°F both days. (Russell James)

Heat Advisory: A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties in eastern NC through 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Heat Index: 102°-107°(Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More hot weather is expected this weekend. Saturday will be a little more complicated thanks to clouds. These clouds are associated with a disturbance in Florida and Georgia that will be lifting our way Saturday. If you see more clouds than sun, air temperature and heat index may be a little lower than forecast. If you’re in a sunnier area, expect more heat like Friday. Same thing with any showers or downpours that get going through the day.

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day in local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.).

