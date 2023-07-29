Advertise With Us
ECU’s Brody School of Medicine welcomes new medical students

ECU Brody School of Medicine White Coat Ceremony
ECU Brody School of Medicine White Coat Ceremony(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ECU Brody School of Medicine held its annual White Coat Ceremony Friday to welcome the Class of 2027.

The Class of 2027, made up of 90 new medical students, is beginning its studies at the Brody School of Medicine this week.

During the White Coat Ceremony, the students were presented with the white coats that they will wear in patient care areas throughout their time at ECU. They also recited the medical student pledge.

Madison Kendrick says becoming a medical student is a dream come true and she knows exactly what type of doctor she wants to become. “I want to be an OBGYN, specifically I want to focus on high-risk pregnancies, but that’s a little bit way down the line. I’m really passionate about women’s health, birthing your way, in a safe way, while also making sure the woman is heard and honored, or any birthing person is heard and honored.”

Jarrell Patterson says he is grateful for the opportunity and will honor his oath with his future patients. “I want to be a general surgeon and I want to do this because I feel like my impact I have on my community can be broad and also the knowledge I have acquired over the years will allow me to impact not only the neighborhoods but also solve health disparities all across the nation.”

Officials say over the next four years the students will learn everything it takes to become a physician, including book, clinical and hospital learning.

