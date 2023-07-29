Carteret County residents charged with murder in overdose death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution in the overdose death of another person.

Investigators say 26-year-old Christopher Mejia of Beaufort and 31-year-old Alyssa Nelson of Otway face those charges following the 2022 overdose death of 25-year-old Chandler Stewart, of Morehead City.

They say Mejia and Nelson were both identified by detectives as having sold the opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of Stewart.

They’re both being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000.00 bond each.

