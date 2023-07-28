Advertise With Us
Tonight’s Mega Million drawing now $940 million, fifth highest in game’s history

(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One lucky winner could take home one the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

With still no winner, the Mega Million’s jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to $940 million. This makes the drawing the fifth highest in the game’s history.

This is the 28th drawing since this jackpot pool began in April.

“Jackpots this large always bring a lot of fun and excitement,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Tonight’s jackpot is no exception with more than $900 million up for grabs. It would be great to see that big win here in North Carolina.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million

