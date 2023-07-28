Three Vibrio deaths has state health officials warning people of dangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three deaths this month from Vibrio infections in the state has health officials warning people of the dangers.

Vibrio are bacteria that normally live in warm seawater or brackish water. Those with open wounds, cuts or scratches can easily be exposed to the bacteria.

Vibrio can also infect those who eat raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said cases in the state are rare, with most being reported in June through September.

DHHS says since 2019, eight of the 47 reported cases of North Carolina residents have been fatal, three of those this month. Two of the cases had people with scratches that were exposed to brackish water, while in the third case, the victim ate personally caught seafood as well as brackish water exposure.

DHHS says symptoms include a skin infection with brackish or salt water, diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, fever and chills.

State health experts provided these recommendations to reduce the likelihood of exposure:

If you have a wound (including from a recent surgery, piercing or tattoo), stay out of saltwater or brackish water, if possible. This includes wading at the beach

Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw or undercooked seafood

If you sustain any type of wound while in salt or brackish water (e.g., cutting your hand on a boat propeller or crab pot) immediately get out of the water and wash with soap and water

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw seafood

Thoroughly cook all shellfish to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds

