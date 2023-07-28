Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Three Vibrio deaths has state health officials warning people of dangers

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three deaths this month from Vibrio infections in the state has health officials warning people of the dangers.

Vibrio are bacteria that normally live in warm seawater or brackish water. Those with open wounds, cuts or scratches can easily be exposed to the bacteria.

Vibrio can also infect those who eat raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said cases in the state are rare, with most being reported in June through September.

DHHS says since 2019, eight of the 47 reported cases of North Carolina residents have been fatal, three of those this month. Two of the cases had people with scratches that were exposed to brackish water, while in the third case, the victim ate personally caught seafood as well as brackish water exposure.

DHHS says symptoms include a skin infection with brackish or salt water, diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, fever and chills.

State health experts provided these recommendations to reduce the likelihood of exposure:

  • If you have a wound (including from a recent surgery, piercing or tattoo), stay out of saltwater or brackish water, if possible. This includes wading at the beach
  • Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw or undercooked seafood
  • If you sustain any type of wound while in salt or brackish water (e.g., cutting your hand on a boat propeller or crab pot) immediately get out of the water and wash with soap and water
  • Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw seafood
  • Thoroughly cook all shellfish to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Lighthouse Family Retreat is hosting its retreat in Emerald Isle this summer with one goal – to...
Nonprofit hosts retreat for families battling cancer
ENC hospitals continue to operate efficiently despite nursing vacancies.
ENC hospitals share creative ways to navigate lingering nursing shortages
The advisory is for the lower Cape Fear River.
PFAS: State tells people to limit eating fish from Cape Fear River
ECU Health North & Roanoke-Chowan recertified as primary stroke centers