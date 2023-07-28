Study says climate change might affect ocean currents

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study showed that the ocean current might be affected by climate change.

In a published article by the journal Nature, the Atlantic meridional overturning current is when fresh and saltwater combine. Researchers have found that as early as next year, it could collapse.

“The warming that we have seen in our climate is changing the ocean,” said Dr. Rick Leuttich, a professor at the University of North Carolina. “It’s heating up and that makes the water expand a little bit. It’s melting glaciers, so that adds more water to it.”

Researchers say that the effect could help regulate global weather patterns. But the collapse could also result in higher sea levels and more intense winters.

“We have water level gages that are out there for years and decades now,” said Dr. Leuttich. “We have good data on this as well.”

When it comes to the environment, what people do can go a long way.

“Even things like oyster beds can keep up with sea level,” said Dr. Leuttich. “There are things that we can do that will help the environment that will help us as well.”

Dr. Leuttich said that when it comes to flooding in the area, the first thought that comes into people’s minds is to move somewhere with a higher elevation.

According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, they explained two years ago that a collapse is unlikely to take place this century.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.