Sound Rivers installs trash-collection device in Kinston stream next Friday

Sounds Rivers staff scouted out locations for the Kinston trash trap and the winning spot was...
Sounds Rivers staff scouted out locations for the Kinston trash trap and the winning spot was Adkin Branch near the Holloway Recreation Center in downtown Kinston.(Sound Rivers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -An environmental non-profit is taking steps to limit trash with a device installed in a Kinston stream.

Staff with Sound Rivers, an environmental non-profit, will be installing a trash-collecting device in the heart of Kinston to catch microscopic trash before it flows downstream into the Neuse River. This is scheduled to be installed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next Friday.

This device in the Adkin Branch is to catch broken down pieces of plastic from bags or water bottles before the trash settles into water or soil. Sound River’s Neuse Keeper Samantha Krop called these broken-down plastic ‘microplastics’.

“If fish ingest microplastics, and we eat the fish, that means we’re at risk, too,” Krop said. “The traps are a way to clean up some trash and contribute to ongoing research about microplastics. It’s also an opportunity to bring the community together and people into connection with this important urban waterway — one that people in the community have historically loved and used for fishing and recreation, and is in need of care.”

The organization aims to use this device to see exactly what kinds of plastics make their way into the river. This allows for actions to be taken to prevent that specific litter type from making its way into the wildlife’s systems.

Adkin Branch was chosen in collaboration with the City of Kinston.

