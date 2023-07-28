Advertise With Us
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman

Mary Sutherland
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greenville woman who authorities say suffers from dementia.

Greenville police say 71-year-old Mary Sutherland walked away from her home Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of Bristolmoor Drive.

Sutherland is 5′5″, 195 pounds with black hair and gray roots, and brown eyes.

She was wearing a blue cardigan and a button-up shirt, a floral skirt, headbands, and black and white Nike tennis shoes. She was also carrying a red and silver grocery bag and a black purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Greenville police at (252) 329-4300.

