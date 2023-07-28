Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Bailey and Callie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is working with Saving Graces’ 4 Felines to find homes for cats and kittens!

This week’s feature kitties are two lovely Calico sisters, Bailey and Callie!

Both sisters were born in one of Saving Grace’s foster homes many years ago. The girls are friendly and well-adjusted, so they quickly adapt to any new home and love all the humans that come near them.

They love attention, so be ready for all kinds of kitty kisses.

The two girls are not bonded to each other and will do fine adopted as single cats.

Pictured left to right: Bailey, Callie (Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required.

If you’d like to bring either one of these sweet girls home visit Saving Graces 4 Feline’s website for more information.

