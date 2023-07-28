Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Bailey and Callie

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is working with Saving Graces’ 4 Felines to find homes for cats and kittens!

This week’s feature kitties are two lovely Calico sisters, Bailey and Callie!

Both sisters were born in one of Saving Grace’s foster homes many years ago. The girls are friendly and well-adjusted, so they quickly adapt to any new home and love all the humans that come near them.

They love attention, so be ready for all kinds of kitty kisses.

The two girls are not bonded to each other and will do fine adopted as single cats.

Pictured left to right: Bailey, Callie
Pictured left to right: Bailey, Callie(Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required.

If you’d like to bring either one of these sweet girls home visit Saving Graces 4 Feline’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Jeffrey Cannon
Stokes man charged with statutory rape of child
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Tickets will be sold through November 11th.
Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow announces Golf Cart Fundraiser
Beaufort Wine & Food presents a $100,000 check to the Carteret Community College Culinary Arts...
Beaufort Wine & Food donates $115,000 to area programs
All books purchased will be donated to Craven County Schools Elementary Teachers for use in...
Books-A-Million hosts Book Purchasing Program
The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
Beaufort Hotel up for best boutique hotel award