Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars clinch spot in the Little League Softball World Series

Pitt County won the Southeast Regional on Friday afternoon
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars defeated Tennessee on Friday 3-0 to win the Little League Softball Southeast Regional title. They went 4-0 in the tournament.

The Regional Title earns the Pitt County a spot in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.

Pitt County was the North Carolina host last year but this season had to win its way through the regional to get back home for the World Series.

The Little League Softball World Series is August 6th through the 13th. The Opening Ceremony is August 5th. The home town girls drew thousands of fans last season to each of their games. They said they hoped to get the experience again and now it is here.

