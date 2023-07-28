Pitt County advances to Little League Softball Southeast Regional Championship Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars crushed Tennessee 13-1 on Thursday to reach the Little League Southeast Regional Championship game on Friday.

Braelyn Johnson had 3 RBI and 3 runs scored as she continues to be a force at the tournament for Pitt County.

Tennessee came back late to beat Florida in an elimination game and Pitt County will face them again in the Championship Round.

The game is being played at 11 AM on Friday. The tournament is being held in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The winner of Friday’s championship will earn a place at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville. This year’s tournament is August 6th-13th.

