People head to the beach to try and beat the heat

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - People came from far and wide to parts of the east to escape the drastic temperatures.

Families took to the shoreline of Atlantic Beach. Some of the people on the sand said they came from Mississippi where heat index values have been well over 100 degrees for weeks.

Many adults and kids took to the water while the yellow flags were still out. Meteorologists forecast high rips current risks this weekend as a high pressure system off the coast settles in.

One beachgoer from Mississippi told WITN they hadn’t seen an 89 degree day in a month.

Parents told our news team they came prepared with lots of water and Gatorade. They placed their kids on a rotation to check-in and drink and then they can continue on.

