Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Onslow County man sentenced up to 33 years in prison for child rape

Herlano Corey
Herlano Corey(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man faces up to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child.

Herlano Corey pleaded guilty to rape of a child by an adult, and first-degree statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

The Richlands man was arrested in early 2022.

Onslow County deputies, who say Corey was a friend of the victim’s family, had sexual relations with her over a two-year period. They said Corey confessed after a search of his Ashbury Park Lane home.

Corey will be required to be on the state’s sex offender registry for the rest of his life, and have no contact with the victim.

Deputies say the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing possible federal charges against the man.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Lenoir County deputies arrest one on drug charges during traffic stop
Lenoir County deputies arrest one on drug charges during traffic stop
Sounds Rivers staff scouted out locations for the Kinston trash trap and the winning spot was...
Sound Rivers installs trash-collection device in Kinston stream next Friday
Tonight’s Mega Million drawing now $940 million, fifth highest in game’s history
LAWMAKER: Ferry tolls language to be removed from proposed state budget