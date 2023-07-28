Onslow County man sentenced up to 33 years in prison for child rape

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man faces up to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child.

Herlano Corey pleaded guilty to rape of a child by an adult, and first-degree statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

The Richlands man was arrested in early 2022.

Onslow County deputies, who say Corey was a friend of the victim’s family, had sexual relations with her over a two-year period. They said Corey confessed after a search of his Ashbury Park Lane home.

Corey will be required to be on the state’s sex offender registry for the rest of his life, and have no contact with the victim.

Deputies say the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing possible federal charges against the man.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.