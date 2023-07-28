Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

North Pitt basketball phenom Jones names top five college choices

North Pitt senior-to-be is one of the top recruits around
Zamareya Jones 1000 point milestone
Zamareya Jones 1000 point milestone(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt star girls basketball player Zamareya Jones is one of the top recruits in the country. She put out her top five schools on Friday NC State, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida State, and Alabama. Some big-time powers in the group.

The Panthers guard went over 1,000 career points last season. She averaged 28.9 points per game. She also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5.4 steals per game.

Zamareya had a 55-point performance in the conference tournament and took North Pitt to the regional championship game last winter.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Havelock football using adversity for fuel
Havelock football players using adversity for fuel as they prepare for season
East Carolina University is again looking for a new “Voice of the Pirates” after Chris Edwards...
New “Voice of the Pirates” abandons ship after resume flub
Christ Edwards
New “Voice of the Pirates” abandons ship after resume flub
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars clinch spot in the Little League Softball World Series