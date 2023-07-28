North Pitt basketball phenom Jones names top five college choices

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt star girls basketball player Zamareya Jones is one of the top recruits in the country. She put out her top five schools on Friday NC State, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida State, and Alabama. Some big-time powers in the group.

The Panthers guard went over 1,000 career points last season. She averaged 28.9 points per game. She also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5.4 steals per game.

Zamareya had a 55-point performance in the conference tournament and took North Pitt to the regional championship game last winter.

