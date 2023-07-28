New “Voice of the Pirates” abandons ship after resume flub

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is again looking for a new “Voice of the Pirates” after Chris Edwards admitted there were problems with his resume.

Edwards was named last week as director of broadcasting for ECU Sports Properties.

The July 20th news release said Edwards was a 2010 graduate of ECU, but in a statement this afternoon, he said there was some “misleading information regarding my academic accomplishments.”

Edwards apologized to PlayFly, which operates multi-media aspects of ECU Sports, its general manager Clay Walker, and ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. Edwards said he and PlayFly decided to part ways immediately.

Since 2013, Edwards has played an integral role with Time Warner Cable Sports Channel as a play-by-play broadcaster for basketball, football and other Olympic sports. He has also called multiple state championship broadcasts and performed sideline duties as well as hosted a studio show.

Edwards held the director of broadcasting role with the Coastal Plain League from 2013-16 where he oversaw all 14 broadcasters in the league. The 2010 Broadcaster of the Year for the CPL, Edwards provided play-by-play for the Coastal Plain League All-Star game and compiled weekly notes as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.