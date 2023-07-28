Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

New “Voice of the Pirates” abandons ship after resume flub

Christ Edwards
Christ Edwards(ECU Athletics)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is again looking for a new “Voice of the Pirates” after Chris Edwards admitted there were problems with his resume.

Edwards was named last week as director of broadcasting for ECU Sports Properties.

The July 20th news release said Edwards was a 2010 graduate of ECU, but in a statement this afternoon, he said there was some “misleading information regarding my academic accomplishments.”

Edwards apologized to PlayFly, which operates multi-media aspects of ECU Sports, its general manager Clay Walker, and ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. Edwards said he and PlayFly decided to part ways immediately.

Since 2013, Edwards has played an integral role with Time Warner Cable Sports Channel as a play-by-play broadcaster for basketball, football and other Olympic sports. He has also called multiple state championship broadcasts and performed sideline duties as well as hosted a studio show.

Edwards held the director of broadcasting role with the Coastal Plain League from 2013-16 where he oversaw all 14 broadcasters in the league. The 2010 Broadcaster of the Year for the CPL, Edwards provided play-by-play for the Coastal Plain League All-Star game and compiled weekly notes as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars clinch spot in the Little League Softball World Series
Pitt County Girls Softball League U12s
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball Southeast Regional Championship Game
Hurricanes sign Aho to 8-year extension
Hurricanes sign Aho to 8-year extension
Panthers open training camp, name Bryce Young starting quarterback
Panthers open training camp, name Bryce Young starting quarterback