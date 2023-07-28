Advertise With Us
New details surrounding Kinston event venue shooting that injured three teens

An empty event venue once filled with people took a turn when three teenagers were shot on July 9th at Diamonds Event Center.
By Merit Morgan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An empty event venue once filled with people took a turn when three teenagers were shot on July 9th at Diamonds Event Center in Kinston.

“Really, honestly, I got discouraged when this happened,” says Diamonds Event Center Owner, Sheena Jackson.

Following the shooting that ended in one teen being taken to UNC Medical Center in critical condition, Kinston Fire Chief, Damian Locklear, said the event venue was never supposed to open.

Kinston Mayor, Don Hardy, says, “Some hazardous type things with the structure and then as far as inspection wise, that would cause them not to open which would require them to fix those issues before opening up.”

However, Jackson claims she was not made aware of those issues and says she and her team are continuing to take those proper steps.

“We were not told about it, we’re not open to the public so I think maybe it’s a little confusion because my understanding is that we could have private things here. I really thought I was following all the steps and everything I’m supposed to do. We have been working on the building. I’ve come in and done a lot of reconstruction in this building,” Jackson told WITN.

Jackson says all the hard work is with the intention to further her goal of bringing a nice place and something to be proud of in her hometown. “I just try to pour back into my community. I’m just trying to bring something nice, and decent, and presentable, to Kinston because I grew up here and I just look forward to giving Kinston all I can give.”

Hardy told WITN that from his knowledge, the three teens shot will recover. So far, the investigation is still ongoing. He says once it is concluded, fines and charges will be discussed if any.

The city council is set to discuss this at their next meeting next Monday night at 5:30. Jackson tells WITN that she will also be in attendance.

