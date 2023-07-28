Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The 81-year-old GOP leader seemed to freeze at the lectern and was helped by other senators. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to serve the rest of the current congressional session in his role as the GOP leader.

McConnell’s office made the announcement Friday, two days after he froze for about 30 seconds during a news conference.

McConnell was back to work Thursday, but the 81-year-old has faced concerns over his health this year, starting in March when he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after falling at a Washington hotel.

McConnell has led the Senate GOP for the past 16 years and is the longest-serving Senate party leader ever.

Friday’s statement does not address McConnell’s plans in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

The church was destroyed in the fire.
Fire destroys church in Nash County
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Beaufort County plant where worker died facing multiple state safety violations