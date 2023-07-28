Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Lenoir County shooting under investigation

(WAGM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Deputies in an Eastern Carolina County are investigating a Friday shooting that left one man wounded.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says a man was shot late in the afternoon on 3248 Poole Rd. in Kinston.

Stroud says the man was taken to ECU Health in Greenville by Lenoir County EMS for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Three Vibrio deaths has state health officials warning people of dangers
Three Vibrio deaths has state health officials warning people of dangers
An empty event venue once filled with people took a turn when three teenagers were shot on July...
New details surrounding Kinston event venue shooting involving three teens and one teen in critical condition
Some families hit the beach to beat the heat
How outdoor workers beat the heat
How outdoor workers beat the heat