Lenoir County shooting under investigation

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Deputies in an Eastern Carolina County are investigating a Friday shooting that left one man wounded.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says a man was shot late in the afternoon on 3248 Poole Rd. in Kinston.

Stroud says the man was taken to ECU Health in Greenville by Lenoir County EMS for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

