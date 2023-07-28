Lenoir County deputies arrest one on drug charges during traffic stop

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies say they arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop near Kinston Wednesday.

According to deputies, 63-year-old Kenneth Holden was arrested after deputies searched his car at a traffic stop on Hwy 258 near Hwy 70 on Wednesday.

Deputies say they seized methamphetamine during a search of Holden as well as additional methamphetamine during the search of the car. Deputies also say they found cash in an amount consistent with drug sales.

Holden was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

Holden was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and booked under a secured bond.

