LAWMAKER: Ferry tolls language to be removed from proposed state budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial addition to a proposed North Carolina budget that would see tolls added to all ferry routes appears to have been defeated following public outcry.

State Representative Keith Kidwell confirmed that there is an agreement that State House Bill 259 will be redrafted and that language surrounding ferry tolls will be removed.

He expects the redrafted version will be put back out to the public in the next few days.

Kidwell said that he’d heard that the intention was to charge $10 for a lift on the ferry.

“Thank you to everyone for the help. Looks like we defeate the ferry tolls. We must remain ever vigilant!” Kidwell wrote on social media.

Kidwell represents areas of Beaufort, Hyde, Dare, and Pamlico counties.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.