Havelock football players using adversity for fuel as they prepare for season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock football has been through the wringer this offseason with their expected head coach Caleb King being denied by the Board of Education multiple times. He is still there as Offensive Coordinator and Brent Wooten is Interim Head Coach. We spoke with some of the Rams players about how they have turned a negative situation into fuel.

“It just adds more fuel to the fire,” says Havelock quarterback Donovan Darden, “Coming together as a team with the coaching situation and everything else. I think it will be good for us.”

“We all have the same mindset you know,” says Havelock senior linebacker Sam Baldree, “Everybody over there, no matter what they say, it is just adding, and adding and adding. We’re just hitting it and we are working every single day.”

“There’s a lot of distractions going on outside,” says Havelock wide receiver Jonathan Williams, “But like coach told us, control the controllable.”

Havelock has been one of the forces in the east, and the state, for years. But a couple of early playoff exits for them the last two seasons have them even hungrier.

“Losing last year helped us learn a lot to keep the guys motivated,” says Williams, “Knowing it is more than one game, more than the regular season. You have got to keep going and keep working.”

The Rams also graduated a number of seniors, including NC State’s Javonte Vereen and Davidson’s Andrew Frazier. But the next group of leaders is already tested with adversity and feels good about where the group is at heading into fall practice.

“Everybody has got their head down working,” says Baldree, “We’re going the right direction right now.”

“Keep what we have already got and keep that going to the season,” says Darden, “I think we will have a good season this year.”

High school football practice starts Monday. Many schools like Havelock start at midnight on Sunday. The first minute allowed for fall practice.

