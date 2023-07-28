Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: “Feels like” temp of 100-110°F Friday and Saturday

Heat Advisory in effect Friday, Friday Night, & Saturday
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to heat. Highs reach the mid-90s and the...
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to heat. Highs reach the mid-90s and the heat index reaches 105-110°F both days. (Russell James)
The advisory will be in effect for 32 hours, from 11:00 a.m. Friday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday
The advisory will be in effect for 32 hours, from 11:00 a.m. Friday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday(Jim Howard)

Heat Advisory: A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all counties in eastern NC for 32 consecutive hours from 11:00 a.m. Friday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s will combine with the high humidity to push the heat index to around 107° Friday and Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will only dip to the upper 70s with the “feels like” temp staying close to 90° in the bigger cities and along the coast. Stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re working outside.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat index will peak from to 105-110°F each afternoon with overnight “feels like” temps staying in the 80s and 90s. There will be a breeze but the heat is still expected to be dangerous without proper hydration and breaks. While Sunday still looks hot, slightly lower humidity levels and storms should keep the heat index under 105°. A cold front drops highs back into the upper 80s/low 90s for most of next week.

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.).

