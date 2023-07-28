Fire destroys church in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A church is left severely damaged after a fire Thursday night in the east.

Fire crews battled a fire burning Zion Cross Baptist Church outside Whitakers in Nash County.

The roof of the church collapsed along with the church’s steeple.

Fightfighters from Nash and Halifax Counties responded to the church fire at 14919 Watson Seed Farm Road.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.