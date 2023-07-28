ENC workers try and find ways to beat the heat

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People who have to work outside in the extreme heat we’re dealing with are finding ways to stay cool.

Construction workers in Onslow County arrived around 7:30 Friday morning to get a jumpstart on the day. Others, like Martin Page, a landscape worker, says, “One way we keep cool is we get the opportunity after we cut a site to get back in the truck and stay cool.”

Branden Davis, who is Page’s boss makes sure his employees stay safe and cool while in the heat.

“He provides us with Gatorade and water,” said Page. “All we can drink, sometimes he gives us fruit, so we basically stay hydrated that way.”

Justin Wall directs traffic at a construction site, and he is required to drink water.

“They make us fill out a hydration chart,” said Wall. “Based off the weather and the temperature, we have to drink so many ounces of water per hour.”

Wall’s employer makes sure employees stay hydrated and cool during the hot summer days. They have a rule, which helps them determine how much water to drink.

“Anything over 86 degrees is like 16 ounces,” said Wall. “And anything under that is like 8 ounces per hour.”

The National Weather Service suggests during the extreme heat to stay in shaded places outside, drink lots of fluids, go inside the air conditioning when you can, and make sure to check in on your neighbors and friends in the area.

