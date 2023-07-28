Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ENC workers try and find ways to beat the heat

How outdoor workers beat the heat
By Olivia Dols
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People who have to work outside in the extreme heat we’re dealing with are finding ways to stay cool.

Construction workers in Onslow County arrived around 7:30 Friday morning to get a jumpstart on the day. Others, like Martin Page, a landscape worker, says, “One way we keep cool is we get the opportunity after we cut a site to get back in the truck and stay cool.”

Branden Davis, who is Page’s boss makes sure his employees stay safe and cool while in the heat.

“He provides us with Gatorade and water,” said Page. “All we can drink, sometimes he gives us fruit, so we basically stay hydrated that way.”

Justin Wall directs traffic at a construction site, and he is required to drink water.

“They make us fill out a hydration chart,” said Wall. “Based off the weather and the temperature, we have to drink so many ounces of water per hour.”

Wall’s employer makes sure employees stay hydrated and cool during the hot summer days. They have a rule, which helps them determine how much water to drink.

“Anything over 86 degrees is like 16 ounces,” said Wall. “And anything under that is like 8 ounces per hour.”

The National Weather Service suggests during the extreme heat to stay in shaded places outside, drink lots of fluids, go inside the air conditioning when you can, and make sure to check in on your neighbors and friends in the area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

Some of the people on the sand told our news team they came from Mississippi where heat index...
People head to the beach to try and beat the heat
Kinston's Diamonds Event Center
New details surrounding Kinston event venue shooting that injured three teens
Lenoir County shooting under investigation
Three Vibrio deaths has state health officials warning people of dangers
Three Vibrio deaths has state health officials warning people of dangers