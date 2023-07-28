Concert on the Common series wraps up with roasting hot finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Despite the heat Thursday, plenty of people headed to the Greenville Town Common for the final free concert of a three-month-long summer series.

Handheld fans were waving, and people were drinking bottles of water on a hot night, as many endured the heat for a sweet tune.

“It’s worth it, I don’t care if it’s hot,” said Greenville resident, Anne Jones. “It’s nice to hear this music, just listen to that.”

The Concert on the Common series has been a hot topic all summer, but there’s no doubt temperatures may have felt impossible for some to bear. Alicia Delamere with Ricci Law Firm made sure everyone had free ice-cold water.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy, but not completely be ruined by the heat,” Delamere said. “It’s a factor, but it’s also not something unbearable if you stay hydrated.”

Listening to classic Motown jams by Legacy Motown Revue, kept some people’s minds off of baking.

People like Jones were enjoying the fun but knew if she didn’t have something cold and refreshing, that would quickly turn into hot misery.

“I’ve seen a lot of people coming here and everyone is walking around with their little water bottles,” Jones said. “You really need it, all these people dancing are going to be so thirsty.”

