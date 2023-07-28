Beaufort County plant where worker died facing multiple state safety violations

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County boat manufacturer has been fined after a worker died earlier this year in a fire.

Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair has been given seven serious violations and one nonserious violation by the North Carolina Department of Labor. Fines against the company total $7,750.

Mack Hodges, Jr. died at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill several days after the fire at the plant on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington.

The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

Authorities said the fire started in the building where resin is sprayed. The 69-year-old Hodges was the only one in that building at the time.

Among some of the more serious violations found, the state says the floor of the lamination building was covered with large sheets of heavy-duty paper, creating a combustible floor surface; all areas used for spraying didn’t have sprinklers available; and the building had no fire suppression equipment. The state says Pamlico Boat also did not notify the Department of Labor within 24 hours of the fire.

The company has 15 working days to request an informal conference, file a notice to contest the citations or pay the penalty.

