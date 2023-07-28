Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Beaufort County plant where worker died facing multiple state safety violations

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County boat manufacturer has been fined after a worker died earlier this year in a fire.

Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair has been given seven serious violations and one nonserious violation by the North Carolina Department of Labor. Fines against the company total $7,750.

Mack Hodges, Jr. died at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill several days after the fire at the plant on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington.

The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

Authorities said the fire started in the building where resin is sprayed. The 69-year-old Hodges was the only one in that building at the time.

Among some of the more serious violations found, the state says the floor of the lamination building was covered with large sheets of heavy-duty paper, creating a combustible floor surface; all areas used for spraying didn’t have sprinklers available; and the building had no fire suppression equipment. The state says Pamlico Boat also did not notify the Department of Labor within 24 hours of the fire.

The company has 15 working days to request an informal conference, file a notice to contest the citations or pay the penalty.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force K9 Rip, his handler, the weed found in duffel bags.
POLICE: 47 pounds of marijuana seized on I-795

Latest News

The church was destroyed in the fire.
Fire destroys church in Nash County
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Craven County Crime Stoppers 7/28/23
Craven County Crime Stoppers 7/28/23
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Bailey and Callie
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Bailey and Callie