VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a job.

The Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration says the VA is offering up to $100,000 in student loan repayments, with incentives up to 50% percent of an employee’s salary to people who apply for positions within the department.

Both physical and remote positions are available throughout various departments of the government agency.

The department says salaries range from $30,000 to more than $100,000 per year depending on the position.

Officials with the VA say part of the hiring push comes from the more than 3 million veterans and their families who either have filed or are expected to file claims from the PACT Act.

“One of the greatest things I think that’s come out of the PACT Act is the opportunity for us to hire so many veterans and non-veterans to support the PACT Act and so from that instance, we’re able to not only completely look at staffing our call centers which you all have one there in your local area but also we’re targeting military spouses because so often we see that they are not given the same opportunity for career advancement as they’re moving with their service member,” said Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration Dr. Aaron M. Lee.

Veterans and non-veterans are eligible to apply for positions related or unrelated to PACT Act services. For more information about some of the job openings visit the VA’s website.

