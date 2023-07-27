Advertise With Us
TODAY: Blizzard purchases at ENC Dairy Queens to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospital

(WABI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re trying to beat the heat, you can grab a sweet treat and help out the children’s hospital right here in Eastern Carolina.

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen at 12 of their locations here in the east.

The participating locations are in Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, Morehead City, New Bern, Pine Knoll Shores, Roanoke Rapids, Williamston and Winterville.

Each purchase of a blizzard at these locations will mean a $1 donation to Greenville’s James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Dairy Queen says over the past 19 years it has raise more than $180,000 for the Maynard Children’s Hospital.

