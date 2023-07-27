Stokes man charged with statutory rape of child
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man is in jail after being charged with the statutory rape of a child.
Jeffrey Cannon was arrested today during a traffic safety checkpoint.
Pitt County deputies say back in late January the parent of a girl reported she had been raped. At the time the victim was under the age of 13.
The 35-year-old Stokes man was developed as a suspect and warrants were obtained last Monday. He was charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.
Cannon, who was also served with a probation violation warrant, was jailed on a $275,000 secured bond.
