Stokes man charged with statutory rape of child

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man is in jail after being charged with the statutory rape of a child.

Jeffrey Cannon was arrested today during a traffic safety checkpoint.

Pitt County deputies say back in late January the parent of a girl reported she had been raped. At the time the victim was under the age of 13.

The 35-year-old Stokes man was developed as a suspect and warrants were obtained last Monday. He was charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Cannon, who was also served with a probation violation warrant, was jailed on a $275,000 secured bond.

