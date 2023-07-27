Advertise With Us
Severe heat causes an influx on pest control calls

By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As the heat lingers you probably aren’t the only thing scurrying into your home to soak up the Air Condition.

Exterminators here in parts of the east say its typical for call volumes to increase during the warm season. Experts say pests and insects – like roaches and palmetto bugs for example – tend to enter homes through ducts loose boards and crawl spaces to escape the heat.

In addition, insects are attracted to moisture and cardboard which are prevalent amongst the military families during the change of station season, and college students pack up to go off to school.

Experts share recommendations on ways to proactively treat and spoke about the increase in calls since the warmup.

“So this is our busiest season I mean I’m I’m the manager I’m out here every day with my guys spraying. During the summer we’re dealing with about 150 to 200 calls per day that’s it’s several thousand a month,” said Eastline Pest Management’s operations manager, Luke Burrell.

“We always suggest trying to make your home as uninviting to pests as possible. So for inside your home, we recommend keeping the kitchen areas tidy and clean with foods being sealable containers. For outside your home, we definitely recommend keeping your trees trimmed back off this structure of your home, and also any type of standing water,” he continued.

Burrell says pet food is another common factor that will draw pests to your home. Experts recommend putting granular bait in and around your yard to help decrease the amount of pests in your yard before they get into your home.

