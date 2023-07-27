Roanoke Rapids police searching for missing man

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina say they are looking for a man reported missing early Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons put an alert out this morning for 71-year-old Edwin Collins. They say he suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s and has already been missing for serval hours.

Collins was last seen at 327 webb hill street in roanoke rapids.

The center believes that Collins could possibly be traveling by foot to an unknown location.

WITN is told he’s wearing khaki-colored pants, a black and white colored short sleeve shirt, and red shoes. Collins has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say stands at about 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2310 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.