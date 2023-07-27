Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pony swim is ‘better than Christmas morning’

Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday. (Source: WTKR)
By Penny Kmiitt, WTKR
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WTKR) – Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday.

The crowd gathered at the eastern shore in the town of Chincoteague for the unique and historic event.

For some, being at the swim was a dream fulfilled. For others, it’s a trip they take every year.

Darby Callahan lives right outside of New York City and started coming to the event in 1995.

It has always been her dream to buy a Chincoteague pony after reading the classic book, “Misty of Chincoteague,” as a little girl.

“I bid $800 and got this little pony who we call Island Dream because it was a dream. And it’s always been my dream to come to Chincoteague because I love Chincoteague,” Callahan said. “So, we donated her back and every year we would come and we would see her.”

According to urban legend, the ponies arrived on the island after a Spanish ship carrying wild horses sank in the 1600s.

Now, the annual pony swim and auction is done every year to control the herd and raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’ve never lost a pony in 98 years of doing the pony swim. It’s just something we do. We always look out for the ponies. They’re number one,” said Chincoteague Mayor Arthur Leonard.

Leonard said a member of his family has been in the round-up since the very first swim in 1925.

“Watching my boys ride the horses and hopefully my grandson will do it one of these days,” Leonard said.

The pony swim is followed by a parade through the island.

After the swim, veterinarians examine the ponies which are then sold at auction.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Capt. Matthew Baer
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
Timarcus Britt
Man held on $2.5 million bond after Pitt County robbery arrest

Latest News

Cheers echoed from the Half Dome as 93-year-old Everett Kalin reached the summit July 18.
‘Spectacular moment’: 93-year-old summits Yosemite’s Half Dome with son, granddaughter
WITN First Alert Forecast 7-27-2023
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP...
Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says
FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch lays off hundreds of US corporate workers after sales slump
Coast Guard commander in North Carolina permanently relieved