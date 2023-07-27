Nonprofit hosts retreat for families battling cancer

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A faith-based organization is hosting an event this week for children battling terminal illnesses.

Lighthouse Family Retreat is hosting its retreat in Emerald Isle this summer with one goal – to strengthen families living through childhood cancer.

The retreat includes breakout sessions for parents, children battling cancer, and their siblings to all break free of some of the hardships attached to the cancer treatment process.

First-time family members, children battling cancer, and volunteers spoke about what the opportunity means to them all.

" It feels great because when I was in when I was in I couldn’t really be around no one I could just be in the bed I could TV and stuff it feels great to get around people and just hang out,” said Von Taylor. Taylor’s mother says he’s battled Leukemia for just over a year.

“The lighthouse is amazing they have taken care of everything from top to bottom and we’re so grateful for the retreat the experience and the love,” said mother, Torey Taylor.

“The thing that really changes me a lot is to see their faith through it all it’s just you know to see a child going through cancer it’s heartbreaking to find peace through that it really changes you makes you realize how lucky we are to have this life,” said returning member of the Lighthouse staff, Emily Gilbert.

The retreat is a weeklong retreat and even includes a giant birthday party on Wednesday evening at 6 pm for every kid in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.