Nash County man arrested on drug charges

Navon Freeman
Navon Freeman(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man was arrested last Friday after deputies and probation and parole officers raided his home.

Deputies say that they arrested Navon Freeman, who they said is a previously convicted felon, at his home on Stokes Road in Middlesex after a joint investigation between the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole ended in a raid of the home.

According to deputies, they had been called to the home twice this year for heroin overdoses, prompting the investigation.

During the raid, deputies say they seized seven guns, powder cocaine, and over 300 fentanyl pills.

Freeman was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

