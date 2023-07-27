MIXING IMPROVISED: The ‘Good ole Italian’ Pignoli Cookies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Usually on Thursdays, ENC AT THREE and WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden, share a new recipe in “MIXING WITH MAGGIE.” But this week, Golden needed the day off so we decided to bring you something a bit different with “MIXING IMPROVISED.”

Our Natalie Parsons shares a very special Italian recipe from her family called PIGNOLI COOKIES that’s a guarantee crowd pleaser and it’s as simple as simple can be to make. Keep scrolling for the details...

“These cookies have been a staple in my family for years. Primarily you see them around the holidays, but now that I’m having to eat Gluten Free and Lactose/Dairy-Free because of stomach sensitives post COVID19 --- I still crave something sweet and delicious every now and then so these cookies are a definite in my home regularly. Be forewarned that you can never ever eat only one!” -Natalie

PIGNOLI COOKIES :

One 7-ounce tube of Almond Pasta (FYI: Harris Teeter sells an 8-oz for $6.99! You can use an 8-oz tube instead of a 7-oz if that’s what you’re able to find.)

1/2 cup of Confection or Powdered Sugar. (Do not use regular sugar! It won’t work.)

1/2 teaspoon of Pure Vanilla Extract

1/4 teaspoon of Kosher Salt

1 large Egg White (or if you’re a slacker like me, the WHOLE Egg is okay!)

2/3 cup of Pine Nuts (I was once asked if there’s any other nut you can use for this recipe and honestly Pine Nuts are the preferred and recommended, but I could see Almonds possibly working.)

***NOTE: The variations mentioned above!

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper (or aluminum foil) and set aside.

Break apart the Almond Paste in the bowl of a food processor.

Add the Confection or Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Salt and Egg then pulse until smooth.

Scoop 1-tablespoon balls of dough directly into the Pine Nuts and gently roll them pressing to adhere. (NOTE The dough is soft, but the Pine Nuts will help make it easier to handle.)

Place the cookies 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake until lightly browned around the edges and puffed which is about 16-18 minutes.

Allow to cool completely on the tray before removing them with a spatula.

Then ENJOY!

TIP: You can freeze these cookies in small portions then whenever you want a sweet treat --- take a portion out of the freezer then head in the oven for a few minutes until at the desired temperature. Your welcome! ;-)

PS. Here are my amazing Grandma Martha and Grandpa Sam who have taught me some amazing Italian recipes growing up...

