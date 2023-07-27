Advertise With Us
Kinston police arrest man with narcotics and an illegal gun

Chuck Griffin was arrested and put in the Lenoir County jail.
Chuck Griffin was arrested and put in the Lenoir County jail.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement in the east arrested a man after a traffic stop search uncovered his possession of illegal items.

Kinston Police Department says they put Chuck Griffin behind bars after arresting him on gun and drug charges.

Officers initially responded to the area around East New Bern Road for a person reportedly causing a disturbance with a firearm.

They then pulled Griffin over for a traffic stop after witnesses led officers to find him, according to officials.

Officers say they searched his car and found narcotics and a concealed firearm.

The drugs and firearm found in Griffin's car.
The drugs and firearm found in Griffin's car.(Kinston Police Department)

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, and two drug possession charges.

