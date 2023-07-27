Advertise With Us
How to detect signs of heat stroke on your pet and what to do

By Justin Lundy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With temperatures continuing to soar, an animal shelter in the east is offering advice on how you can keep your four-legged friends safe in the heat.

The Lenoir County ASPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman says that keeping dogs inside during extreme heat like should be your plan A.

“If that is not an option, you need to have constant water,” Jarman said. “They need to have shelter. As in shade. Not a dog house, because a dog house basically turns into an oven.

Jarman says several Veterinarian Offices have had multiple dogs die from heat strokes and explained the signs to look for.

“Heavy panting, lethargic, seizures is kind of where it ends. If they start having seizures, they are having a heat stroke and you need to seek medical attention immediately,” Jarman said.

Jarman also says their shelter is currently at capacity until they move into their new location.

In the meantime, they’re asking for help with donations and adoptions.

It’s $30 to surrender a dog and right now the shelter is taking donations of pup cups and frozen treats.

Jamar also advises to avoid outdoor trips during peak hours of the day.

